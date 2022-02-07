Ice Castles closing early due to warmer temperatures

MIDWAY, Utah — One of the hazards of operating a popular attraction made completely of ice is that Mother Nature can shut it down in an instant.

That's the case for Ice Castles in Midway where doors will shut earlier than expected this year due to warm temperatures in Utah.

In an email Monday, the attraction announced its current 2022 season will end Wednesday despite tickets having been sold for later dates. With no storms on the horizon, temperatures are forecast to reach the 50s by the weekend

"There are many factors that we carefully consider before making the decision to close, first and foremost being the safety of our guests and crew," the attraction wrote.

Those with tickets for after Wednesday can exchange them for one of the three remaining sessions, with Ice Castles officials waiving their normal $10 exchange fee.

Tickets not exchanged by 10 a.m. Tuesday will be automatically refunded.

Because of the early shut down, Ice Castles will add additional ticket inventory for the sessions Monday through Wednesday.