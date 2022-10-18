Ice Castles set to reopen for 12th season in Midway

MIDWAY, Utah — One of Utah's most popular winter attractions is getting set to return for its 12th season.

Ice Castles in Midway will open this winter, with "ice artisans" beginning to construct the wonderland as early as next month. It takes a team of about 20 artists to create the majestic attraction using icicles and LED lights embedded inside.

Depending on the weather, Ice Castles at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center will open in late-December or early January.

"Winter is such a magical time of year," said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird, "We're honored to be celebrating our 12th season in Midway and have some fun new discoveries and surprises in store for our guests.”

Once Ice Castles opens, visitors need to act quick as it remains open for only about 4-6 weeks.