Idaho college fires announcer for comment during SLCC game

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho fired a play-by-play announcer after they made a racist comment at a game against Salt Lake Community College.

In a video obtained by FOX 13 News, the announcer calls SLCC basketball player Jordan Brinson, who is Black, a "thug" after a foul play. The identity of the announcer has not been disclosed.

Following the incident, which happened on February 16, The College of Southern Idaho issued an apology and announced the contract of the announcer had been terminated.

"The College of Southern Idaho and the CSI Athletic Department want to apologize to the Salt Lake Community College players, coaches, and fans for the comments made during the broadcast," said Joel Bate, who is the athletic director for the college. "CSI does not condone and will not tolerate these types of remarks. They do not reflect our values as an institution of higher education or as a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association. We have the utmost respect for the SLCC Athletic Department and for their student-athletes."

Leaders with SLCC were quick to respond with a statement explaining they accept the apology and don't believe the incident was an indicator of CSI's values overall.

“We do not believe the comment reflects the values of CSI as we’ve come to know them over the years," said Kevin Dustin, SLCC’s Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation. "This is really an opportunity for all of us to become more aware and mindful of the words we use to describe others, which can potentially be inappropriate and insensitive."

SLCC went on to say that the two colleges have a long history of competition and view this incident as a "learning opportunity" that has been resolved.