'I'm sad about the situation,' mother of 4-year-old who fired gun at officers in Midvale speaks out

MIDVALE, Utah — A 27-year-old man remains behind bars at the Salt Lake County jail, after ordering his 4-year-old son to fire a gun at officers on Monday at a McDonald's in Midvale.

According to the Unified Police Department, Sadaat Johnson brandished a gun at the driver-thru workers at the restaurant after they gave him an incorrect order.

Alexis Davis, Johnson's wife and the mother of their 4-year old child, says she was in shock when Johnson's best friend called and told her what happened.

"It kind of brought me to my knees because he put a loaded weapon in my four year old's hand," said Davis.

Police say Johnson told them this wasn't the first time the child had gotten a hold of his gun.

The incident has Davis worried about how it will ultimately impact her son.

"It will mess with my son mentally in the future and that's something I would have to deal with," said Davis.

She says their 3-year old child was also in the car at the time of the incident.

Davis lives just outside of Atlanta, Georgia. She said her and Johnson made an agreement in August of last year to have two of their kids stay with him for a short period of time. She explained she was originally supposed to get her kids back in December. However, she decided to allow them to stay with Johnson through August of this year.

After the incident on Monday, Davis says she is working right now with the Utah State Division of Child and Family Services to get her children back sooner, rather than later.

"We had a virtual meeting this morning and they just kind of, you know, updated me on everything and I guess they made another hearing in March," said Davis.

FOX 13 News reached out to the Utah State Division of Child and Family Services about Davis case.

They said, in part, "Due to confidentiality, DCFS is unable to share information regarding a case or confirm involvement with a family."

DCFS went on to say "It is always a top priority to preserve existing safe family connections as we explore placement options."

Davis says she simply wants her kids back with her in Georgia.

"I'm sad about the situation, It sucks, it's hurtful, I'm praying about it and I just want my kids home as soon as possible," said Davis.

Davis tells FOX 13 News she is hoping that will be sometimes next month, or shortly thereafter. As for Johnson, he is currently being housed without bond in the Salt Lake County Jail. He is facing charges of felony child abuse and the use of a dangerous weapon in a fight.