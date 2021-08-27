Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

In-Depth: Utah Rep. Chris Stewart talks terrorist attack in Afghanistan

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:12 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 17:12:33-04

SALT LAKE CITY —Utah 2nd District Congressman Chris Stewart went in depth on FOX 13’s Live@Noon to talk about the terrorist attack in Afghanistan, the ongoing evacuation, and his concerns that the job is being botched to the detriment of America’s credibility.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere