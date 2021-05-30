In emotional video, Utah County deputy asks for help finding child who offered to pay for his meal

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A deputy with the Utah County Sheriff's Office is looking for a boy who offered to pay for his meal in Spanish Fork on Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Greer Haymond posted a video to Instagram Saturday (embedded below), saying he was on a work call while in the drive-thru line at In-N-Out when the boy approached him and asked if he could pay for his meal.

"Being wrapped up in the conversation I was having on the phone, I told the young man, 'Oh, no, I'm good. Thank you, though,'" Haymond said in the video.

He then choked up as he addressed the boy directly and apologized. He said he was sorry for not giving the boy the attention he deserved, as well as for denying him an opportunity for an act of kindness.

Haymond said the interaction happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, and that the boy was with his parents in a white Jeep Wrangler.

He asked those watching to reach out to him if they know who the boy is so he can meet him. He wants to thank him, apologize to him, and treat him to a meal.