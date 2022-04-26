Don't bet on it; Utah least gambling-addicted state

SALT LAKE CITY — In a study of the most gambling-addicted states in the U.S., Utah came in last place.

WalletHub on Monday released its report on 2022’s Most Gambling-Addicted States in order to bring awareness to the places where gambling addiction is most prevalent.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 20 key metrics. They looked at things from the presence of illegal gambling operations to lottery sales per capita to the share of adults with gambling disorders.

Even in states where gambling is outlawed, such as Hawaii and Utah, gambling still happens under the table. For example, "recreational" or "social" gamblers might buy a lottery ticket once in a while, go on a rare casino excursion, or wager small amounts on fantasy sports.

Here's where Utah fell in the list:

Gambling Addiction in Utah (1=Most Addicted, 25=Avg.):

#42 – Casinos per Capita

– Casinos per Capita #44 – Gaming Machines per Capita

– Gaming Machines per Capita #46 – Lottery Sales per Capita

– Lottery Sales per Capita #34 – Gambling-Related Arrests per Capita

– Gambling-Related Arrests per Capita #41 – Legality of Sports Gambling



Gambling disorder, as it’s known, affects about 1-3 percent of all U.S. adults – but it may be on the rise due to increased isolated time spent online during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WalletHub's study.

For the full report, go here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem there are ways to get help. Call the 24-hour National Gambling Problem Helpline: 1-800-522-4700.