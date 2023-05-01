Infant dies after falling into Provo River

SALT LAKE CITY — An infant child died early Monday, hours after falling into the Provo River over the weekend.

One-and-a-half year old James Chambers fell into the river Sunday and was given CPR immediately after being pulled from a small area of standing water. He was transported to a hospital before being airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Despite lifesaving measures, Chambers died early Monday due to his organs and brain receiving "too much trauma," according to a GoFundMe created to help the family.

The Provo Police Department said the family was near a ropes course in the area of 2606 West Center Street when James wandered away.

"We feel so blessed that we were allowed to have James in our lives for these last 2 years. He was a light to everyone. He was a daddy’s boy and we had such a deep and special bond. He had so much zest and energy for life. He had more love to offer than his little body could handle," the post read.