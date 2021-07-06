Intense heat causes I-215 road buckling; lanes closed

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two lanes of west belt Interstate 215 in Taylorsville are closed due to road buckling caused by the intense heat.

The lane closures are in the northbound lanes near 5400 South. The Utah Department of Transportation says it will be hours before the lanes are fixed and reopened to traffic.

With temperatures forecast to hit above 100 degrees across Utah over the next few days, buckling may occur on roads and highways.

In mid-June, 12th Street in Ogden was closed to one lane due to buckling which required repairs before the road could be fully opened.

Streets buckle in extreme heat for a number of reasons, including "thermal expansion," which occurs when concrete, which expands in the heat, has nowhere to go. Blacktop pavement may buckle when it comes up against concrete.