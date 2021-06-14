Extreme heat causes closure of Ogden road lanes

OGDEN, Utah — Monday's extreme heat has forced the closure of Ogden road lanes due to buckling.

The Utah Department of Transportation says 12th Street in Ogden in down to one westbound lane from Wall Avenue to Gibson avenue due to street buckling.

The closures will remain in effect until crews can make repairs.

Streets buckle in extreme heat for a number of reasons, including "thermal expansion," which occurs when concrete, which expands in the heat, has nowhere to go. Blacktop pavement may buckle when it comes up against concrete.