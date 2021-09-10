Intermountain Healthcare hospitals to suspend non-emergency surgeries as COVID cases surge

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare on Friday announced that thirteen hospitals will postpone many non-urgent surgeries for several weeks starting Sept. 15, as they grapple with the latest COVID-19 surge fueled by the Delta variant.

The decision comes as new COVID-19 cases rapidly rise and unsustainable numbers of mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients fill hospitals.

Dr. Marc Harrison was set to discuss the current pandemic situation and details of the decision to temporarily postpone, for at least several weeks, non-urgent surgeries requiring extended time in the hospital.

