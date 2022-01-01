Intermountain welcomes first Utah baby of 2022

LOGAN, Utah — A newborn was eager to become the first baby born at an Intermountain hospital in Utah in 2022.

Piper England, who arrived at 1:03 a.m. at Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital,, making proud parents of Bethany and Scott England of Logan.

“I wasn’t due until Jan. 20, but my water broke last night about 10 p.m. and we arrived at the hospital about 11 p.m. knowing I’d need a Caesarean section,” said Bethany.

Piper may have been born early, but she is healthy and weighed in at 7 pounds even, and is 19 inches long.

“We didn’t think she’d arrive quite this early. We have a lot of family birthdays in December, so my mom told me, no more December birthdays! Luckily Piper made it to January by just over an hour,” added Bethany.

Piper is the England’s second baby, and will now have something to hold over proud big brother, Oliver, who is three years old.