Investigation shows no crime committed in Utah teen blackface video

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Following an investigation by Cedar City police and the Iron County School District, officials say no crime was committed in a viral video that showed Utah teens wearing blackface inside a Walmart.

The video was taken on Halloween night and showed the teens being confronted by a woman inside a Walmart store. At least seven teenagers are seen in the video, with three dressed in blackface and prison outfits.

The video was shared on social media and quickly went viral, with millions of views on multiple platforms.

Police said that investigators interviewed multiple subjects, collected videos and obtained other evidence as part of their review.

The case was also reviewed by the Cedar City Attorney as well as the Office of the Iron County Attorney, police said.

"Both offices agreed with the investigative team that there is no evidence of any crime, and therefore, nothing to prosecute," police said. "The Cedar City Police Department condemns the insensitive and inappropriate acts of those involved. We promote inclusivity and acceptance."

The Iron County School District detailed that after the investigation, the four males who were prominent in the video are not students in a public education institution and "the district has no recourse with those individuals," a statement reads.

"The video has caused a significant disruption to the school environment of both high schools in Cedar City as well as another school in Utah County and adversely affected many students, including our minority populations," a statement from the district reads in part. "Each Iron County school provides access to support and resources for students who are struggling as a result of this incident."

Officials said that "other individuals" who were seen in the video were identified as Iron County students.

"Appropriate action, if warranted, has been taken with those individuals," the district stated.

Exact details on what action was taken are protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and will not be disclosed.

"We hope that this can be a learning experience for those involved, as well as others," the district said. "It’s critical that we work together as a community to prevent these types of things from happening in the future."