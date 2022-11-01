Viral video appears to show Utah teens wearing blackface in store

SALT LAKE CITY — A video allegedly showing Utah teenagers wearing blackface while inside a store on Halloween night has gone viral on social media, and drawn the ire of Gov. Spencer Cox.

The video shows the teens being confronted by a woman inside what appears to be a Walmart. At least seven teenagers are seen in the video, with three dressed in blackface and prison outfits.

When questioned about their choice of costumes, the teens could be heard laughing, with one saying they are high school dropouts. Near the end of the video, someone is heard telling the teens to leave the store.

"We strongly condemn racism in all its forms and we call on every Utahn to reject such offensive stereotypes, slurs and attitudes. We must do better," said Gov. Cox in a statement.

The exact location of the Walmart is not known, but many believe it to have taken place in the Cedar City area.

“We don't tolerate discrimination or demeaning behavior of any kind and are incredibly disappointed by what is shown in this video. After learning these people were in the building, our associates immediately instructed them to leave the property,” said a Walmart spokesperson.

Because the person who took the TikTok video has not given permission for FOX 13 News to use it, the station is not currently able to share its content online or on-air.

Cedar City police said they were not called to the scene and were unaware of the incident taking place at the time. The department said they were contacted by someone who was present and are now investigating while monitoring social media.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Iron County School District said they were aware of the video circulating across social media, but said the teenagers were not enrolled in its schools.

"We are taking this matter seriously. We have opened an investigation into the student involvement and will take appropriate action once that investigation is complete.

"Our district and schools promote inclusiveness and acceptance and denounce all forms of discrimination and racism whether those actions are on campus or off campus, in person or online."

Thousands of Utahns are outraged over the video, with many asking for help in identifying the teens so they can be disciplined.