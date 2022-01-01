Investigation underway after 26-year-old woman found dead in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Utah neighborhood Friday.

Sandy Police say a man called 911 at about 11:40 a.m. to report that his wife was lying in the street near 200 E. Pioneer Avenue (approx. 8500 South). No further information on the husband's account of what happened was provided.

When officers arrived, they moved the woman out of the road and began administering CPR. Paramedics responded as well, and the woman was later declared dead.

A police department spokesperson told FOX 13 there were no signs of trauma, and exposure to the cold did not appear to be a cause of her death.

Sandy Police and the Utah Medical Examiner's Office will work to determine the woman's cause of death. They have not released whether it appears foul play was involved or if the circumstances appeared suspicious.

Her name was not released, but officials said she was 26 years old.