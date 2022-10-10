iPhone technology notifying 911 of false roller coaster crashes, but not at Lagoon

FARMINGTON, Utah — The bizarre circumstances leading to false reports of crashes involving roller coasters across the country are not being found at Utah's popular Lagoon Amusement Park.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, an iPhone 14 feature that automatically notifies 911 call centers about crashes involving users has been reporting incidents involving roller coasters.

The report claims the phone system uses data to detect accidents involving serious crashes.

But instead of vehicle accidents or other high-impact incidents, an emergency response center in Ohio has received six iPhone calls from people simply enjoying roller coasters at Kings Island near Cincinnati. Additional calls were also received from roller coaster riders at Six Flags Great America outside Chicago, the report claims.

The iPhones are apparently registering the violent movements of roller coasters as crashes.

Despite the incidents around the U.S., the Davis County Sheriff's Office says that while it always receives a few accidental 911 calls from guests visiting Lagoon in Farmington, there has been nothing out of the ordinary lately.

In May 2021, more than 100 inaudible phone calls were made to the Davis County 911 Communication Center over one weekend that were traced back to cell phones at Lagoon. When dispatchers answered, they heard the muffled sounds of amusement park rides, laughter and screaming.