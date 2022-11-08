Iron County residents forced to vote in person due to ballot mailing delays

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Election Day is just a day away, and voters in Iron County say they got their mail-in ballot too late or not at all.

“As of today, we still have people who have not received them,” said Vickie Hicks, who lives in Parowan. “We have people that have received two instead of none and that’s just as alarming.”

Hicks said she didn’t get hers until two days ago.

“From what I understand, many — I don’t dare say most — many were delivered by last Saturday,” said Iron County Clerk Jon Whittaker.

Whittaker said Oct. 18 was the deadline to have the ballots mailed out. He said they were printed and ready by the 14th, but they were then packaged incorrectly and mixed up with other mail.

“At one point I was told they went from Vegas to Dallas to Salt Lake,” he said. “I just heard now that they actually went to San Diego.”

In an effort to make up for the delay, Whittaker said the county extended early voting. They also spent Monday and the weekend delivering ballots to people who claim they never received one. The county is rounding up more staff to prepare for more in-person voters Tuesday.

“The problem with this whole thing is that we haven’t been able to really pin down where any one person’s ballot is,” he said.

Hicks is concerned for the rural voters who now have to travel to vote at polling centers.

“Especially for the elderly people, because you have to make arrangements to get there, and they’re not close,” she said.

It’s now too late to mail in a ballot, but they can be placed in drop boxes during regular business hours at any of these Iron County locations:

• Cedar City Offices -10 N Main, Cedar City, UT

• Iron County Courthouse - 68 S 100 E, Parowan, UT

• Enoch City Offices - 900 East Midvalley Road, Enoch, UT

• Paragonah Town Hall - 44 N 100 E, Paragonah, UT

• Kanarraville Town Hall - 40 S Main, Kanarraville, UT

• Parowan City Office - 35 E 100 N, Parowan, UT

• Brian Head Town Hall - 56 North Highway 143, Brian Head, UT

• Dixie Power - 71 E Highway 56, Beryl, UT

In-person voting is an option at three polling centers: the Iron County Courthouse (68 S 100 E, Parowan, UT), the Enoch City Offices (900 E Midvalley Road, Enoch, UT), and the Cedar City Office (10 N Main, Cedar City, UT).