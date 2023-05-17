Is Salt Lake City really one of the most dangerous cities in the country?

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has fallen to #58 on this year's U.S. News and World Report's list determining which city is the best place to live.

This comes after landing in the 23rd spot on the list in both 2021 and 2022. The list contains the 150 most populous metro areas across the country.

The rankings on based on five categories: job market, quality of life, value, net migration and desirability.

Overall, Salt Lake City scored 6.3 out of 10 in those categories.

Lindsey Faber has lived in Salt Lake most of her life.

"I moved away for about four years for college and then I came back during the pandemic," said Faber.

On a warm, spring Tuesday, Faber chose to enjoy the outdoors with her dog, Berkley.

"I think it's a perfect place if you love to be outside, which I currently am," said Faber. "I think the amount of outdoor opportunities it has, I feel like sometimes when you're in a big city you miss those things."

However, researchers found that Salt Lake had not only a lower education score, but also a higher crime rate than similarly sized metro areas.

The list placed Salt Lake as 11th when it comes to most dangerous places, above cities like Denver, Houston and St. Louis on the list.

Memphis and Albuquerque topped the list for most dangerous places at 1st and 2nd respectively.

The list looked at violent and property crime rates in 2020, per 100,000 people.

It showed that 238 violent crimes were committed per 100,000 people in Salt Lake City, which is below the national average, according to the report.

However, Salt Lake exceeded the national average when it comes to property crimes, at more than 2,400 per 100,000 people.

"It does definitely surprise me, but I could see that happening just because of Salt Lake growing so fast and when there's more people, there's more opportunity for those kinds of things," said Faber.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Salt Lake City Police Department claimed its violent crime reduction plan is working.

"Overall crime in Salt Lake City is the lowest it's been in seven years," SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said on May 3.

Police department officials, along with Mayor Erin Mendenhall, gave an update on the data-driven plan, which is meant to target violent crime in Utah's capital city.

The latest update provided on May 3 showed that violent crime city-wide is down 16.4%.

According to numbers from the department's crime control plan, city-wide property crimes were down nearly 15 percent from September 2021 through September 2022.

FOX 13 News reached out to Mendenhall's office and SLCPD for reaction to this report from U.S. News and World, but has not heard back at this time.