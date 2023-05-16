Salt Lake City ranks on the list of best places to live in U.S. but falls lower than previous years

SALT LAKE CITY — On the tail of Utah being named the best state in America for 2023, Salt Lake City has once again ranked on the list of top cities to live in the country.

U.S. News & World Report released the 2023-2024 list containing the 150 most populous metro areas across the country and analyzed each one to determine which city is the best place to live.

Salt Lake City landed in the top 100 of the list, securing spot number 58 overall.

While any mention on the list is an accomplishment, Salt Lake City has fallen when compared to 2021 and 2022, where it landed at spot No. 23 in both prior years.

The rankings were based on five categories; desirability, value, job market, quality of life and net migration.

Overall, Salt Lake City scored 6.3 out of ten in the categories.

Specifically, the city earned a 5 in desirability, 6.6 in value, 6.8 in job market, 6.7 in quality of life and 5.1 in net migration.

On another list, Salt Lake City landed at No. 11 for most dangerous places in the U.S. in 2023-2024, which was based on murder and property crime rates per 100,000 people.

The rankings praised Salt Lake City's proximity to five national parks, world-class ski resorts and recreational activities such as the 2002 Winter Olympics venues, Utah Jazz basketball, Hogle Zoo, museums, Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and more.

While housing costs are higher than the national average in Salt Lake City, the rankings explain many seek to move to Utah's capital city because it is cheaper to live when compared to other major metropolitan areas.

Green Bay, Wisconsin earned the top spot on the list, with a 6.9 score overall and Huntsville, Alabama once again ranked in the top three for the third year in a row at number two.

Nearby, Boise, Idaho also made it on the list, ranking at spot number 12 with a 6.7 overall score.