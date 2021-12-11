Is that Cousin Eddie? Bountiful man clears snow in shorts

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — The competition is over, the toughest and bravest Utahn has been found in Bountiful.

While reporting on snowy conditions in the FOX 13 Weather Beast on Friday morning, Dan Pope spotted a man clearing his yard with a snowblower.

Of course, that's nothing new... except the man was wearing shorts at the time!

With temperatures in the low 20s, the unidentified man braved the elements with bare legs and not a care in the world.D

After FOX 13 posted the video to Facebook, many commented that it looked like Cousin Eddie from the National Lampoon Vacation movies, while someone else said, "Somebody better come get their Texan!"