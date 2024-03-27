Is Utah really the most affordable state in the US?

SALT LAKE CITY — Things aren't like they used to be around these parts, but a new study still claims Utah is the most affordable state in the U.S.

The study published in USA Today looked at the cost of living data in each state to determine the rankings, with Utah achieving the top spot because of its "manageable health care costs," the report claimed.

Utah's perch at the top is somewhat surprising, especially coming weeks after the state was named one of the least affordable in which to buy a home. However, the USA Today study clarified the discrepancy between the reports, writing "the overall cost of living can outweigh the apparent affordability, as these expenses can consume a larger proportion of residents’ income compared with other states with seemingly higher costs."

According to the new study, Utah residents spend the least percentage of their income at just over 63 percent, and with $32,732, have the most annual income left over. It also highlighted the Beehive State's lowest health care spending at $6,213.

MOST AFFORDABLE U.S. STATES



Rank Total Cost of Living Median Income Cost as % of Income Remaining Income 1 UTAH $56,436 $89,168 63.3% $32,732 2 Tennessee $41,554 $65,254 63.7% $23,700 3 Arizona $47,805 $74,568 64.1% $26,763 4 Nevada $46,400 $72,333 64.1% $25,933 5 Washington $59,271 $91,306 64.9% $32,035

The study claims it analyzed median incomes and these five expenses:



Home Ownership Costs

Groceries

Health Care

Income Tax

Gasoline

While Utah scaled the lofty heights on top of the rankings, New York State found itself dead last, just lower than California, Hawaii, Louisiana and Oregon.

Gleefully proud of the rankings, the Utah Senate sent out a social media post Wednesday heralding the study and the state.

"Utah’s emphasis on innovation, reducing taxes, a strong economy and collaboration has increased opportunities for all Utahns," those with sway in the particular branch of government wrote. "Senators are committed to making our state an even more inexpensive place to live by building policies that empower citizens to reach their greatest potential."