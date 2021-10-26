Is Utah's favorite Halloween candy really the Tootsie Pop?

SALT LAKE CITY — An oldie but (kind of) goodie has been declared the most popular Halloween candy in Utah for 2021.

No, it wasn't a Hershey bar, pack of M&M's or even the underrated Charleston Chew. For the Beehive State, the sweetest of sweets is the Tootsie Pop.

CandyStore.com dug deep into the data to find the favorite candy in each state, and the lollipop with the Tootsie Roll center topped the list in Utah, beating out last year's winner, Jolly Ranchers.

Believe it or not, Candy Corn was third most popular in the state, and yes, we'll leave that right there and move on.

Only four states ranked the Tootsie Pop atop the their rankings, with Minnesota, Tennessee and Washington joining Utah. But when it comes to Tootsie Roll consumption, Utahns have the others beat, downing 405,662 pounds of the candy, nearly 110,000 pounds more than Washington.

Source: CandyStore.com

In all, candy spending is expected to top $3 billion this year, a 20% over last year's pandemic Halloween season.

