'It needs to stop:' Thousands stopped for driving over 100 mph in Utah this year

Posted at 11:51 AM, Dec 07, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — "It needs to stop."

That's the message shared by the Utah Highway Patrol on Tuesday after revealing that over 3,500 drivers were stopped this year going over 100 miles per hour on Utah roads.

The Facebook post comes as Utah is about to be hit with a winter storm that is expected to bring a bunch of snow, making for treacherous driving conditions on the state's roadways.

UHP officials hope drivers do a self-awareness check when behind the wheel, asking themselves whether they are going too fast and paying attention to their speed.

As for those who defiantly driver over the speed limit, UHP says its troopers are "working hard to get this problem under control."

