It's a busy weekend in Utah! Check out an event near you

Between NBA All-Star Weekend and President's Day, it's the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy a weekend event near you!

For a list of NBA All-Star Weekend-specific fun, click here for our full compilation of events at every price point.

But, if you're not into sports or basketball, or you're just trying to avoid downtown Salt Lake City, there's plenty of other fun to check out.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, send us the information by emailing news@fox13now.com.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Black Lit Paint N' Vibe



Paint and design your dream jersey in celebration of NBA All-Star weekend with the Urban Arts Gallery on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are required, but all supplies are included with the ticket price and there will be music, drinks and food at the event as well.

Girls Try Hockey for Free



The Utah Lady Grizzlies are hosting a "Girls Try Hockey for Free" event at the Salt Lake City Sports Complex on Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The event will offer girls the chance to learn to play hockey and includes rental skates and an on-ice lesson with professional instruction. Registration required!

Gift of Music Concert



The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Utah Symphony and others are joining together to perform Felix Mendelssohn’s monumental oratorio Elijah. Concerts are Friday and Saturday at the Tabernacle. Tickets are free, but required.

Bald Eagle Viewing



Have you ever wanted to see a Bald Eagle in the wild? The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has been hosting various Bald Eagle Viewing parties across Utah and this Saturday, there are two events being hosted at the Eccles Wildlife Education Center and at the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge. Tickets are free, but required!

Salt Lake County Book Club



Join Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and "special celebrity guests" for the very first meeting of an all-new community-wide book club. An inaugural luncheon will be hosted as part of the event and attendees will also have the chance to go to the University of Utah Huntsman Basketball Center to watch the Historic Black College and University basketball game as part of NBA All-Star weekend. Happening on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Registration required.

Teddy Bear Tea Party



Kids can bring their favorite stuffed animal for a tea part with hot cocoa and treats at the Sprague Branch on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. Other games and activities will also be part of the fun! Registration is required and parents are welcome to join in.

SoJo Date Dash



Valentine's Day may have passed, but strap on your sneakers and participate in a 5K and Kids Run at East Riverfront Park on Saturday! There is a fee to register.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Park City Library Chinese Culture Event



Make a dumpling, watch a dragon dance and learn during a China bridge history presentation on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Park City Library. Free to the public!

Mardi Gras in the Mountains



The Utah Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting an unforgettable event at The Leonardo on Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight. The event brings the flair of New Orleans to the mountains of Utah and extravagance of traditional Mardi Gras Balls. Tickets required.

UTAH COUNTY

Valentine's Family Carnival



Games, snacks and crafts can be expected at this kids carnival meant for the whole family to attend. Happening at Lakeside Childcare in Spanish Form from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Kindness Celebration



The City of Provo has been celebrating a week of kindness and is capping off the week with a celebration on Saturday in the Rec Center Multipurpose room. Happening from 10 a.m. to noon, guests can participate in different activities, visit booths and pick up a prize for completing a week-long quest. Bring your gently used shoes for a donation drive!

TOOELE COUNTY

Tooele Master Gardeners Spring Expo 2023



If you're interested in having a garden but aren't sure where to start, head to the Tooele County Extension Auditorium on Saturday at 10 a.m. for an expo with gardening masters. It may still be freezing out - but spring is coming and the time to start planning is now!

WEBER COUNTY

Valentine's Day Lantern Making



Take your valentine out for a night of lantern-making and a self-guided trail walk at the Ogden Nature Center. Happening on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.

KANE COUNTY

Balloons and Tunes Roundup



Dozens of hot air balloons will take to the skies in Southern Utah this weekend at the formal Coral Cliffs Golf Course in Kanab starting at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Other fun will also be hosted throughout the day on Friday and Saturday - so check the schedule for details. Be sure to stay flexible as weather can change things quickly.

GARFIELD COUNTY

Bryce Canyon Winter Festival



Make a leather journal, participate in a snowshoe tour, morning yoga, clay class, archery, watercolor painting and SO MUCH MORE. There's guaranteed to be something for everyone to enjoy at this festival. Happening on Saturday-Monday at Ruby's Inn. Many of the activities are free.

UINTAH COUNTY

