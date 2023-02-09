Everyone can hoop it up at these NBA All-Star Weekend festivities

SALT LAKE CITY — NBA All-Star Weekend is heading to Salt Lake City, with everyone, not just the players, getting the chance to participate in all the fun.

A variety of events will be held across the city, promising a good time for every fan and every budget.

NBA Crossover

Friday, Feb. 17 – Sunday, Feb. 19 – 11:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Location: Salt Palace Convention Center

BUY TICKETS

Offering even more ways for fans to get in on the action, NBA Crossover at Salt Palace Convention Center will be open Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19 and will be transformed into a fan destination with customized experiences, retail offerings, NBA partner activations, player and talent appearances, memorabilia displays and more.

Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Friday, Feb. 17 – 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center

BUY TICKETS

The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game is an annual, nationally televised exhibition basketball game that features some of today’s biggest stars including actors, musicians, former NBA players and current WNBA players as they test their skills for a fun and entertaining basketball game.

NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T

Saturday, Feb. 18 – 11 a.m.

Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center

BUY TICKETS

Access to NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T will give fans an opportunity to see the 2022 NBA All-Star Game players and coaches as the teams practice for Sunday’s showcase.

NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T

Grambling State University vs. Southern University

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center

BUY TICKETS

The NBA and the NBPA will highlight the HBCU community with a Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University men’s basketball teams.

NBA G League Next Up Game

Sunday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m.

Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center

BUY TICKETS

The NBA G League’s top young players will be on display at NBA All-Star 2022 in Salt Lake City in the NBA G League Next Up Game. Twenty-four NBA G League players, including 10 selected by a fan vote, will compete in the Next Up Game.

NBA Rising Stars

Friday, Feb. 17 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Vivint Arena

BUY TICKETS

NBA Rising Stars will provide fans with an opportunity to watch the league’s top first and second-year players compete. Rising Stars will be presented in a four-team tournament-style format featuring three games played to a final target score.

Grit Rail Jam

Friday and Saturday

Location: Olympic Legacy Plaza at The Gateway

FREE

Free-to-attend, daytime snowboarding competition that will take place at the. The two-day event, organized by Jeremy Jones in partnership with Scott, will feature amateur riders on the rails from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Professional athletes, along with the top female and male amateur riders from Friday, will compete from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 with medals and cash prizes on the line. Scott will be in attendance during the Saturday competition to cheer on the finalists.

The Shop Salt Lake City

Thursday, Feb. 16 – Sunday, Feb. 19

Location: The Gateway

An innovative pop-up retail experience at The Gateway – will bring activations from Cactus Jack, MRKT, StockX, The Webster Miami, CounterPoint, and Mitchell & Ness featuring SLAM and Thrifthood. Curated by fashion veteran Calyann Barnett in partnership with the Jazz, The Shop Salt Lake City will be located at 16 N. Rio Grande and be open to the public from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Feb. 16-18 and from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Cactus Jack Concert Series

Feb. 17-18

Location: The Depot

BUY TICKETS

The Depot will be the venue for the Cactus Jack Concert Series, which has been specially curated by Travis Scott. Don Toliver and Sheck Wes will take the stage on Friday, Feb. 17, and special artists to headline the series on Saturday, Feb. 18 will be announced shortly. Chase B is the concert series DJ.

Utah Jazz Catapult

Location: Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum

The Utah Jazz All-Star Alliance and the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum have partnered to build the Utah Jazz Catapult that launches basketballs at a hoop by stomping on a foot lever in a study of force, momentum, and gravity. Now open in advance of NBA All-Star 2023, the catapult will be a permanent, legacy exhibit as part of regular admission to the museum.

NBA Ice Buckets

Open now through Feb. 19

Location: Trolley Square

The Ice Buckets challenge is a perfect way to tip off All-Star weekend, as basketball fans, sports enthusiasts, and Utah locals and visitors to the state alike are invited to shoot their shot and prove that they have “ice in their veins.” Contestants will be given 30 seconds to make as many shots as possible against five strategically placed hoops. Each bucket is worth a certain number of points, with bonuses happening throughout the round.

CENTRAL

Feb. 17-19

Gallivan Plaza

FREE

An art and music demonstration just off Main Street. A total of 25 musicians will perform above upcycled shipping containers; inside those containers will display artwork from local artists. A generative A.I. film will be projected onto the Gallivan stage. Various sculptures, including one created for the event, will be displayed on the city block’s grounds.

