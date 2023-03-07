It's not too early to prepare for possible flooding once the snow starts melting

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's constant winter storms are great for building up a snowpack that will put a dent in the drought, but many are concerned about the potential runoff.

Spring will come eventually, and the snow will start to melt; could Utah see potential flooding?

The answer is yes—the Utah Division of Emergency Management and local municipalities are taking flood mitigation efforts now, and want the public to help as well.

"It’s not too early to prepare—the issue is we don’t really know if it’s going to flood, and if so, when and where," said Utah Emergency Management Public Information Officer Wade Mathews.

"Part of emergency preparedness is to know your risks, and we know that where it snows and rains, it can flood," said Mathews.

He says his office has been meeting with local cities and towns across the state and their emergency managers, advising them to alert residents of the potential flood risks, and to develop their own mitigation efforts.

"So Springville’s taking a two part approach," said Springville's Director of Administrative Services Patrick Monney.

"We’re doing this now so that we’re not having to do it when the floods are coming down the creeks or down the streets, rising up above people’s properties . . . it’s always better to hit this head on."

With conditions similar to 1983 when the state saw widespread flooding, Springville City is asking residents to help clear out gutters, storm drains, and creek beds near their homes.

They're also offering sandbags, available free of charge at three different locations.

Find more information on those measures here.