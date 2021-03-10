‘It’s scary;' neighbors react to deadly Kearns shooting

KEARNS, Utah — The victim of a shooting in Kearns Tuesday has been identified by Unified Police as 32-year-old Alonso Gerardo Garcia-Mendoza from Kearns.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no suspects had been identified or arrested by police.

Read: 1 killed, 2 injured in Kearns shooting

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at 5305 West 5400 South.

The meetinghouse is near several neighborhoods. It was scary, neighbor Chrissy Lord said.

“I was just sitting on my couch relaxing and I just heard maybe 5 or 6 gunshots,” she said.

Soon the neighborhood was filled with police, neighbor Brittany Dekairelle said.

“It is really scary. We have great neighbors, and this is a good neighborhood and people watch out for each other,” she said.

The women said that the neighborhood is usually a comfortable place.

“I love the neighborhood. It is quiet and safe, and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else,” Lord said.

Police are looking a red Saturn, pictured below, in connection to the shooting.

Unified Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the car or has any other potentially relevant information on the incident is asked to call the department at 801-743-7000.