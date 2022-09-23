It's the perfect weekend to get out and enjoy some family fun in Utah!

SALT LAKE CITY — It'll be a beautiful weekend in Utah and if you still need weekend plans, we've got a list of fun events for the whole family!

Fee Free Day at National Parks



Get into one of Utah's "fabulous five" National Parks for free as the National Parks Service celebrates National Public Lands Day.



FanX Salt Lake



One of the most popular conventions in Utah and the largest comic convention in North America per capita, FanX 2022 will be at the Salt Palace Convention Center from September 22-24. Attendees can expect mystical costumes, photo ops, panels and more!

Afro Utah Festival



A cultural event that celebrates pride and heritage while promoting diversity inclusion and equity for African Americans, Black Immigrants and people of Afro descent in Utah. Happening on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Gallivan Center - tickets are required. Organizers of the event visited Good Day Utah to share what it's all about and perform a special dance!

Changa Chait Kite Flying Festival



The Nepalese Association of Utah celebrates culture and fun with an outdoor festival for the whole family! This free event is happening on September 24 from noon to 5 p.m. at the 11th Avenue Park. Attendees will be able to fly available kites in the field or bring their own. Organizers joined FOX 13 News of Good Day Utah to talk about the importance of the event and show off some kites!

Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off



Monstrous-sized pumpkins will be front and center at this event celebrating 33 years of giant pumpkin growing in Utah. The event is happening at HeeHaw Farms in Pleasant Grove and while check-in starts at 9 a.m., the weigh-off will begin at noon.

Final Oktoberfest of the season



If you haven't gotten the chance to head to Snowbird for the Oktoberfest celebration, the last day to enjoy the festivities is Sunday, September 25! Enjoy live music, traditional German activities, local brews and delicious food. Fun for the whole family guaranteed!

Bike Prom 2022



Starting at Liberty Park and ending at a party the The Front Climbing Gym, bike prom is a family-friendly event and an opportunity for you to dance and eat the night away. Tickets required.

Glendale Park Celebration



Salt Lake City departments are celebrating the completion of improvements to Glendale Park and the installation of a an interactive public art project with a night of live performances, snacks and family fun.

National Hunting and Fishing Day



If you have a current hunting, fishing or combination license, you can visit one of the two public shooting ranges run by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and shoot for free on Saturday. The event commemorates National Hunting and Fishing Day across the country.



Frida Fiesta



Celebrate the legacy of Friday Kahlo at The Gateway with drinks and delicious food. Event happening from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Camp Kearns Museum for a Day

