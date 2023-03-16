It's your lucky weekend! Here's what's going on across Utah

Can you believe it's technically the last weekend of winter? Spring begins on March 21 and it's the perfect time to get out and enjoy a weekend event near you!

CACHE COUNTY

Chinese Cultural Presentation and Event



At the Stokes Nature Center on Saturday, learn about Chinese culture in Utah, Chinese calligraphy and dragon dancing! Participants will also be able to make a dumpling! Happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CARBON COUNTY

St. Patrick's Day Parade



It's your lucky day! See floats, music, bands and more in this huge annual event! Happening on Saturday at noon on Price Main Street.

DAVIS COUNTY

Immigrant Fair



From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in Woods Cross, learn about resources available to Latino and Micronesian immigrants in Davis County. These resources include legal, health, education, insurance and services help.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

St. Patrick's Day Neighborhood Party



Listen to pipe music, watch Irish dance, and enjoy food trucks, lawn games, raffle prizes and more! Happening on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 at Imperial Park.

The Sandlot Anniversary Event



To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beloved movie "The Sandlot," fans and cast members will gather at Kingsbury Hall on Saturday night to watch and discuss the film. Tickets required.

Salt Lake City Tattoo Expo



Learn about all things tattoos, watch demos, meet artists and even GET a tattoo at the Salt Lake City Tattoo Expo at the Salt Palace on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are required and although this is a family-friendly environment, children must stay outside of booths and may be asked to leave if they become disruptive. There will be a special activity area just for kids.

International Sportsmen's Expo



Get ready for warmer months by attending Utah's "largest fishing, hunting and outdoor celebration" at the Mountain America Expo Center from Friday to Sunday. Book your next outdoor adventure in Utah, Alaska, Canada, Mexico or Africa and learn all about new gear in the industry. Tickets required for adults - youth 15 years old and younger are free with a paid adult.

Interfaith evening of music, dancing and prayer



On Sunday, join different faiths of Utah at the Salt Lake Tabernacle at Temple Square for an evening of music, dance, drumming and singing. Admission is free and the night of music kicks off at 6 p.m.

South Jordan Gold Rush



Participate in a 5K or Kids Run at Oquirrh Shadows Park on Saturday. No guarantees you'll find the pot o' gold at the end of the rainbow, but at least you'll get your steps in for the day! Registration required.

DIY at Glendale



Head to the Glendale library branch in Salt Lake City for an all-ages craft project on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. All supplies will be provided!

UTAH COUNTY

Annual Rock and Gem Show



Learn about rock hunting, and rock polishing, and check out vendors, demonstrators, and much more at the Timpanogos Gem and Mineral Annual Rock and Gem Show. Happening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Spanish Fork Fair Grounds.

2023 Vineyard City Gold Rush



Run into the spring season and warmer weather at this community event in Vineyard on Saturday. A 5K, 10K and 1K Kids Run will all be part of the fun. Registration required!

Utah Valley Home and Garden Show



Make plans for your perfect home and yard at this expo with exhibits, experts and ideas on home renovations. There will also be cool giveaways, demos and more! Happening on Friday and Saturday at Utah Valley University.

Zions Indie Film Fest



Film fanatics - this is for you! Movie-goers, film industry leaders, critics, students and others will gather to watch selected films that will cover a wide range of trending topics. Happening Friday and Saturday at the SCERA Center in Orem. Tickets required.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sand Mountain Service Project



Bring some hand tools such as shovels, pick axes or trash grabbers and head to Waddy's Corral on Sand Mountain on Saturday to work on several service projects in the area. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. to split up responsibilities and for a quick meeting. Many hands make light work!

St. George Home Expo



If you're thinking about home upgrades this spring or you just want to dream about possible renovations, head to the Dixie Convention Center in St. George on Friday and Saturday to meet up with vendors, watch demos and be entered into giveaways! Admission is FREE!

WEBER COUNTY

Birdhouse Competition



Create a birdhouse masterpiece, preferably out of recycled, reclaimed or sustainable materials and enter a competition at the Ogden Nature Center for a birdhouse show-down. The best birdhouse will be given a special award!

RCA Chariot Races

