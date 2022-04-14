Ivins acts to save one million gallons of water

IVINS, Utah — As state reservoirs are expected to remain dangerously low and Utah's drought expected to remain of concern through 2022, the City of Ivins is taking proactive steps to ease the water shortage.

According to the Washington County Water Conservation District, Ivins removed 50,000 square feet of "thirsty grass," saving more than one million gallons of water annually.

READ: Utah reservoirs facing dire consequences with low water levels

The City of Ivins has removed more than 50k square feet of thirsty grass, saving more than 1 million gallons of water annually.



@IvinsCityParksandPublicWorks pic.twitter.com/i4z3zHtDSr — Washington County Water Conservancy District (@wcwcd) April 14, 2022

Salt Lake City is also looking ahead, recently releasing a water contingency plan that asks citizens to reduce water consumption by five percent voluntarily and requires city-owned properties such as park and golf courses to make adjustments to water usage.

READ: Salt Lake City to being peak demand season at stage 2 of water conservation plan

The Natural Resources Conservation Service will release their water outlook for April through July shortly, giving Utahns a better picture of what to expect regarding water resources this summer.

