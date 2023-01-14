Jazz arena changing back to Delta Center for 50th anniversary season

SALT LAKE CITY — The home of the Utah Jazz is changing its name back to the Delta Center at the start of the 50th anniversary season this summer, the team announced Saturday.

The Jazz announced the name change in a trailer posted to the Utah Jazz Twitter page Saturday morning.

Welcome home to the Delta Center ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j4EGnCeL1K — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 14, 2023

First built in 1991, the Delta Center was built to replace the arena at the Salt Palace. The first NBA game played at the arena was a pre-season game between the Jazz and the New York Knicks.

The name was first changed to the Salt Lake Ice Center in 2002, when Salt Lake City hosted to 2002 Winter Olympic Games, due to the International Olympic Committee barring corporate sponsorships of Olympic venues.

Later on in 2006, Delta Airlines declined to renew their naming contract, leading to the arena being renamed the EnergySolutions Arena, much to the initial ire of Jazz fans. Vivint would later pick up the naming rights in 2015.

While the arena is being renamed once again, the company will still continue to be a title partner, according to Jazz owner and Qualtrics founder, Ryan Smith.

"Much love to my friends at Vivint for their incredible partnership over the last eight years," Smith said in a tweet responding to the Jazz trailer. "They’ve been instrumental in making our arena the best in the NBA, and I’m excited they’re going to continue to be a title partner for many years to come."