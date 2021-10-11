Jazz legend Karl Malone announces partnership with Utah Food Bank

HEBER CITY, Utah — Utah Jazz great Karl Malone returned to the state of his greatest basketball achievements Monday to announce plans to help feed the hungry.

Malone, the 2-time NBA Most Valuable Player who starred for 18 seasons with the Jazz, said he has formed a lifetime partnership with the Utah Food Bank to start food drives at his car dealerships.

"I came to Utah as a broken individual and you guys accepted me," said Malone, who was drafted out of Louisiana Tech in 1985. "So I'm going to call on my all my Utah hunters, kids, young, old, all, we're going to... I want to end hunger in Utah and Louisiana."

A pallet of food has been ordered for each of Malone's stores where people can drop off food donations.

"Utah Food Bank has got a heck of a responsibility, but we're going to do the heavy lifting for you," Malone said.

Malone reflected on his leaving the Jazz following the 2003 season to chase a championship ring with the Los Angles Lakers.

"I left Utah, a part of me left." an emotional Malone said. "I met my wife here, great friends... I miss it. I was surprised because I had no idea. I feel home, I feel complete."

In a moment of levity, Malone showed he could probably still play when he unbuttoned his shirt and showed that at 58, he's still in amazing shape.

"I ain't been sitting around doing nothing. Steel sharpens steel, I ain't been sitting on my a__ doing nothing."