Jazz to award 30 full-ride scholarships to Utah students of color

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz Scholars program is awarding 30 scholarships, one for every Jazz win this season so far, to underrepresented Utah students of color entering their first year of college at one of six universities across the state.

The scholarships will cover up to the full cost of attendance which includes tuition, books, fees, and room and board.

In a collaboration between the Utah Jazz and Utah business community, recipients will also receive mentorships, job shadowing and support in looking for internships and jobs.

Read: Remembering the first Black woman to graduate college in Utah

Money will be awarded to students of color with financial need enrolling as a full-time freshmen for the 2021-2022 school year. Preference will be given to first-generation college students. Applicants need to be a graduate of a Utah High School in order to apply.

In order to be eligible, the student has to be admitted to one of six universities in Utah; Brigham Young University, Southern Utah University, University of Utah, Utah Valley University, Utah State University, or Weber State University.

In a press release Thursday, Utah Jazz officials said, "The goal of the award is to help directly address these gaps by providing scholarships to students of color who have historically received fewer resources and less support."

Read: Jazz increase seating capacity for second half of season

Interested students have until April 2 to apply for the scholarship. Applicants are asked to submit a high school transcript, letter of recommendation and a short video of themselves.

Jazz officials say scholarships that result from additional wins this season will be awarded in the 2022-2023 academic year.

To learn more about the scholarship opportunity or to apply, click here.