Jazz increase seating capacity for second half of season

Colin Hooten
Vivint Smart Home Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, located in Salt Lake City Utah, Photo Date 3-15-06.jpg
Posted at 12:46 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 16:04:19-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will allow up to 5,600 fans to fill the seats at Vivint Smart Home Arena as the team resumes the 2020-21 season Friday.

The organization has allowed incrementally higher numbers of fans at its games, starting with 1,900 in December, in accordance with local COVID-19 safety protocols.

Most recently, the team allowed slightly under 5,000 fans at its game against the Lakers prior to the All-Star break.

Salt Lake County's recent move from "high" to "moderate" on the state's COVID-19 transmission index loosens restrictions in the county and allows larger groups of people gather.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the previous limit for the number of fans allowed was 3,902.]

