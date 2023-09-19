Jodi Hildebrandt surrenders counseling license following arrest

SALT LAKE CITY — Jodi Hildebrandt, the mental health counselor arrested with Utah YouTube mother Ruby Franke on child abuse charges, has surrendered her license to practice.

The Utah Division of Professional Licensing shared documents Tuesday showing that Hildebrandt had signed over her license.

According to the department, officials have been working with Hildebrandt's attorney since her client's arrest on Aug. 30 "to secure the voluntary surrender of her professional license with limitations, ensuring that she cannot practice if released."

“Given the heinous abuse allegations, the agency felt that the surrender of the license was the best course of action to protect the safety of Hildebrandt’s patients and clients," the department said in a statement.

Hildebrandt and Franke have been in jail since their arrest, with each facing multiple counts of aggravated child abuse.

As the founder of ConneXions over a decade ago, Hildebrandt instructed clients on how to deal with anxiety, depression and relationship issues, among others.