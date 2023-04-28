Judge holds off ruling in lawsuit aimed at preventing Utah abortion law

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge is holding off on ruling on a lawsuit that asks for an injunction to prevent Utah's new abortion law from going into effect.

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit challenging the law earlier this month.

During a hearing Friday, Judge Andrew Stone was expected to issue a ruling, but instead, said he would be reviewing briefs connected to the lawsuit and issue a decision next week.

The new law requires abortion clinics in Utah to close later this year, and allows abortions up to 18 weeks of a pregnancy in the case of rape, incest or the health and safety of the mother to be performed only in hospitals and medical clinics.