Judge sets emergency hearing in lawsuit over Utah's abortion 'trigger law'

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has scheduled an emergency hearing in a lawsuit seeking to block Utah's abortion "trigger law."

Court records show 3rd District Court Judge Andrew Stone scheduled a hearing Monday afternoon to consider a request from Planned Parenthood of Utah and the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah for an emergency injunction. It would block the law from being enforced.

FOX 13 News first reported on Saturday that the two organizations filed a lawsuit, challenging Utah's ban on elective abortions that went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade. The nation's top court left it to the states to decide. It was then that Utah's ban on abortions (with exceptions for rape and incest, the health and safety of the mother and fetal viability) went into effect.