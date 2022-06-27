Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Judge sets emergency hearing in lawsuit over Utah's abortion 'trigger law'

Abortion protest
Rick Bowmer/AP
People attend an abortion-rights protest at the Utah State Capitol, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Abortion protest
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 14:18:19-04

SALT LAKE CITY  — A judge has scheduled an emergency hearing in a lawsuit seeking to block Utah's abortion "trigger law."

Court records show 3rd District Court Judge Andrew Stone scheduled a hearing Monday afternoon to consider a request from Planned Parenthood of Utah and the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah for an emergency injunction. It would block the law from being enforced.

FOX 13 News first reported on Saturday that the two organizations filed a lawsuit, challenging Utah's ban on elective abortions that went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade. The nation's top court left it to the states to decide. It was then that Utah's ban on abortions (with exceptions for rape and incest, the health and safety of the mother and fetal viability) went into effect.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere