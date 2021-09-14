Judge tosses Huntsman lawsuit against the LDS Church

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge dismissed James Huntsman's high-profile lawsuit against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, alleging fraud in tithing.

In a ruling issued Tuesday, Judge Stephen Wilson rejected all of Huntsman's claims. But he also rejected the Latter-day Saint church's assertion that the First Amendment barred Huntsman from bringing his lawsuit in the first place.

Huntsman, a member of the wealthy Utah family and the brother of former governor Jon Huntsman Jr., sued the Church alleging it misspent tithing money he donated throughout his membership in the faith. He resigned his membership in the Latter-day Saint faith in 2020.

He specifically alleged that tithing money was misspent to fund the posh City Creek Center project in downtown Salt Lake City. The Church has denied it.

Judge Wilson rejected Huntsman's claims, saying no reasonable juror could find that Latter-day Saint leaders made false statements about where the money for the project came from.

"While we are obviously disappointed with Judge Wilson’s order, we look forward to vindicating Mr. Huntsman’s position in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals," Huntsman's lawyer, David Jonelis, told FOX 13.

A spokesperson for the LDS Church also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the judge's ruling here: