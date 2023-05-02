Judge's ruling blocks Utah's latest anti-abortion law from going into effect

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has ruled in favor of a Planned Parenthood request to block Utah's latest anti-abortion law from going into effect Wednesday.

Third District Court Judge Andrew Stone's ruling on Tuesday blocks the new law from being enforced. It would have stripped abortion clinics of their licenses and required all abortions in Utah to be performed in hospitals or medical clinics.

In his ruling, Judge Stone said the Utah State Legislature's objective in enacting the abortion clinic ban is "nebulous" and that the "threatened injury to [Planned Parenthood] and its patients outweighs whatever damage the State would suffer if the clinic ban is allowed to go into effect."

The judge noted a medical doctor's declaration that "abortions are rarely performed in hospital settings" and that the impact of the state's law "will drive most people seeking abortion out of state or force them to remain pregnant and ultimately give birth against their will."

The judge's ruling allows abortions to be performed up to 18 weeks of pregnancy.

Planned Parenthood told FOX 13 News it was evaluating the ruling and would issue a statement soon.

The Utah Attorney General's Office did not immediately respond to FOX 13 News' request for comment on the ruling, but it is expected to appeal to the Utah Supreme Court. The state's top court is currently considering another appeal by the state in the same case, blocking Utah's abortion "trigger law" from going into effect.

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Utah's "trigger law" went into effect, banning all abortions in the state with the exception of rape, incest or health of the mother. Judge Stone blocked that law from being enforced. The Utah Supreme Court allowed that injunction to remain in place pending the appeal.

