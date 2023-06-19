Juneteenth commemorated in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of Utah's Black community joined together and sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing," raising the Juneteenth flag over the Salt Lake City & County Building.

"The occasion is always joyous," said Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who hosted an event at city hall for the holiday.

Utah was one of the first states to formally recognize Juneteenth. Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City, passed the resolution with overwhelming support in the Utah State Legislature.

"It’s just not a day off, but it’s a day of celebration and freedom," Rep. Hollins said in an interview with FOX 13 News on Monday.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when word of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached slaves in Texas — two years after it was issued. Speakers at Monday's event reminded people that "Black history is America's history" and that while they honor those who came before them, they must continue to speak out against injustice.

"We as Black people have a culture," said Terri Hughes. "We are a people and our culture is rich and beautiful."

Civil rights activist Betty Sawyer, who leads the Project Success Coalition, called for people to stand up and speak up now.

"We have to be tenacious enough to come back and come back and come back again," she told the crowd. "That’s what our ancestors did. They persisted and persisted and persisted until freedom rang in every state in these United States."

Mayor Mendenhall and the Salt Lake City Council issued a proclamation marking the holiday.

"As mayor, I am committed to fostering an environment where every resident feels safe, valued and empowered," the mayor said. "This includes addressing the disparities that persist in education, health care, housing and criminal justice systems."

Governor Spencer Cox also issued a proclamation on Juneteenth. In it, he honored the "strength, endurance and heritage of Black communities throughout the nation and Utah" and acknowledged "there is still progress to be made in ensuring racial equity for all, and as a state, we recommit to working diligently toward a collective future of prosperity, peace and positivity."

"Everything that may be a setback? There are things that we are moving forward with," Rep. Hollins said. "And I see that with everyday occurrences and relationships I am building in the community."