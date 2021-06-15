Jurassic Park in Utah? Weather event sends dino flying

LAKE POINT, Utah — Jurassic Park has got nothing on Utah!

A relatively calm, but hot, day in Tooele County turned downright prehistoric Tuesday when a possible microburst sent an actual (well, actually plastic) dinosaur flying.

Cameras at the home of FOX 13 viewer Felicia Woolsey captured the moment when the weather event hit her backyard, sending things flying all over the property.

The family's trampoline does a shimmy across the yard, while a shed gets tossed around along with a playset.

However, all eyes were on the inflatable dinosaur that now proves pterodactyls were not the only dinos with flying abilities.

FOX 13 chief meteorologist Allison Croghan said data from the area suggests it was more of a localized downslope than a microburst, but it sure made things crazy for a few seconds.

Woolsey said "everyone is safe" but they will put out "a missing persons report for the dinosaur."

Where's Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler when you need them?