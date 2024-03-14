Juvenile connected to possible threat against Bingham High School located

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — An out-of-state juvenile connected to a possible online threat made against Bingham High School in South Jordan has been located, with authorities saying the Utah school was not the target of the threat.

On Wednesday, a letter to parents from school officials wrote they were "currently working with police to identify the source and validity of the post." Police originally asked parents to hold off on reporting the threat while the investigation continued.

A parent of a Bingham High School student sent a screengrab of the alleged threat to FOX 13 News, along with a plea to students to stay home.

However, the Jordan School District said the threat was not directly targeting the school, with the South Jordan Police Department added that the threat had originated in Washington state and the juvenile who posted the message has been located.

Bingham High School ran a regular schedule Thursday.

"We thank you for your diligence in keeping students and staff safe," the school wrote to parents, along with saying "student safety is our top priority."