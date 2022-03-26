Watch
Juvenile pedestrian hit by car near West High School in SLC

Approx. 250 N. 400 West in Salt Lake City, behind West High School
Posted at 10:21 PM, Mar 25, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — A minor who was hit by a car Friday afternoon near West High School is expected to recover.

Salt Lake City Police say around 3:30 p.m., the minor — whose age or gender were not given — was hit by a car on 400 West, which is behind the school.

They were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They were reportedly in serious but stable condition.

The driver, who stayed at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement, is also a minor.

A designated crash team are investigating the accident, but officials said there did not appear to be any signs of impairment.

Police could not confirm if the driver and/or the pedestrian were students at West High.

