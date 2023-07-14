K9 found dead inside vehicle at Utah correctional facility

SALT LAKE CITY — A K9 officer with the Utah Department of Corrections was found dead Thursday inside a vehicle outside the correctional facility in Salt Lake City.

The department said an investigation is underway into the death of Loki, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois who began working with the K9 unit in 2017.

Loki's cause of death was unknown on Thursday evening.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Loki, who served this department faithfully for six years," said Executive Director Brian Redd. "We are mourning with all of our staff, and at the same time we are committed to fully investigating the circumstances of Loki's passing."

The department said Loki was one of seven K9s that worked at both the Utah State Correctional Facility and Central Utah Correctional Facility in drug detection, fugitive apprehension, facility security and emergency response.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation into the K9 death.

