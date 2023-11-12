K9 handlers outraged by Davis County sheriff deputy accused of assaulting police dog

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Police K9 handlers across the country are outraged by the conduct of a Davis County Sheriff's Deputy who is now facing criminal charges for assaulting his police dog.



Davis County Sheriff's Office K9 handler charged after allegedly assaulting K9

FOX 13's Adam Herbert met with police dog trainers to find out how dogs are trained for K9 service and what behavior is to be expected from them.

"Most K9 handlers, there’s a special bond between the handler and the dog. I mean, I spent more time with K9 Judge than I did my own children and my spouse," says Robert Barlow with B-Hyve K9.

While Barlow didn't want to comment on the specifics of the case, he was one of thousands of K9 trainers across the country angered to hear of the case involving the Davis County deputy.

He explained that punching a K-9 is inappropriate except for extreme circumstances, such as the dog attacking a child or innocent victim.

The Davis County Sheriff's office has placed Corporal Timothy Robinson on administrative leave after he was accused of assaulting his dog Rolf.

According to court documents, it all started when Rolf peed on the floor, which according to Barlow is a normal response if a dog gets close to a suspect and smells the adrenaline.

Two other K9 handlers were witness to the alleged assault, with one reporting he saw Robinson hit the dog five to ten times.

The other handler said he saw Robinson "punching Rolf with a closed fist multiple times," with the dog cowering instead of fighting back.

Barlow and Tawney stated a dog peeing on the floor is not something that should be corrected.

They say it can be surprisingly common and normal for a K9 to relieve itself on the floor while working.

“If the dog has to eliminate, and he really has to pee or he has to defecate, then we let him,” said Gregg Tawney, a police dog trainer with DTAC K9.

“What (Robinson) did was inexcusable, and I’m glad to see that the agency took the dog. I’m glad to see that they’re filing charges, and I’m glad to see that he’s not working the street,” Tawney said.

“Under no circumstances should there ever be punching or kicking a dog. It’s just not acceptable, it’s not productive, and it’s not moral or ethical.”

Dog trainers like Barlow and Tawney use a mix of positive reinforcement and “corrections” to train K-9s.

A “correction” might be the use of the word “no,” or a quick pull on the dog’s leash to get their attention, following by a redirection into positive behaviors

Another active K-9 handler in Utah, who asked not to be identified, said the case made him feel shocked and discouraged.

“There is a time to discipline the dogs and some handlers can take it too far,” he said.

“I have given my patrol dog some hard corrections, but I never punched my dog even when he bit me. Dogs have accidents, and they are not perfect.”

Corporal Robinson could go to prison for interfering with a police service dog.

Prosecutors in Davis County say the charge is more serious than animal abuse.

"I don’t know the guy personally, but I know the way we’re trained to handle our dogs is—we don’t teach to abuse the dogs," said Barlow.

"I really applaud those guys who stood up and reported that, because it shows that they’re holding themselves to a higher standard."

This is the third sustained care of animal cruelty by police officers in Utah since 2009, according to the Utah Criminal Justice Institute.

In the military, K9s usually outrank their handlers.

According to the U.S. Army, "It's a symbol of respect, driving home the point that the human isn't actually in charge.

