Davis County Sheriff's Office K9 handler charged after allegedly assaulting K9

FARMINGTON, Utah — A K9 handler with the Davis County Sheriff's Office was charged Thursday after allegedly striking or assaulting a department K9 officer.

Cpl. Timothy Robinson faces a Class A misdemeanor following an August incident that occurred during a training exercise. Robinson was seen striking K9 Rolf with other law enforcement officers present during the training.

After Robinson's actions were reported to sheriff's office officials, Rolf was taken into custody of Animal Care of Davis County for evaluation, while the department said Robinson was immediately relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave.

Although Robinson remains on leave, Rolf has since returned to active duty but with a different handler.

“Immediately following the accusations, our priority was to ensure that Rolf was safe," said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. "We hold our law enforcement officers to a higher standard, and news of this alleged incident has caused much distress to our office and our K9 program."

A 10-year veteran of the sheriff's office, Robinson's actions are still be investigated, although the Bountiful Police Department is conducting the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office says its K9 officers are "like any of our deputies, are valued, loved, and respected, and we are deeply saddened by what’s occurred."