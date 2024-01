AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A kayaker who fell into American Fork Boat Harbor was treated for hypothermia by rescue crews Sunday morning.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said a call was reported at 11 a.m. of someone falling into the harbor. Crews responded and were able to pull the person out of the harbor after they had spent about 10 minutes in the freezing water.

With the kayaker suffering from hypothermia, crews were able to render medical treatment on scene.