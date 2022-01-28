Kaysville chiropractor faces new charges of sexually abusing clients

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A Kaysville chiropractor, who already faces charges of sexually abusing some of his patients, has now been charged with ten additional felonies.

Kenneth Pierce, 56, was charged in September after two women accused him of sexual assault during after hour massages at Right Now! Chiropractic. At that time, Pierce was booked into jail on suspicion of object rape.

Pierce has been charged in 2nd District Court with ten additional charges of sexual assault, all felonies involving six additional patients.

In all, Pierce faces 20 felonies, including one count of first-degree felony object rape and 19 counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.

According to an affidavit, the new charges come from incidents said to have happened at his clinic at 150 Main in Kaysville from June 2018 to July 2021.

Pierce pleaded not guilty to the original ten counts but has been held without bail at the Davis County Jail since his arrest last year.