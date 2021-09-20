Kaysville chiropractor arrested on object rape charges

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A Kaysville chiropractor was arrested over the weekend after two women claimed he sexually assaulted them during massages.

WATCH: SLC Police investigate aggravated assault near East High School

Kenneth Pierce, 55, was booked Saturday on two counts of object rape, including one incident that allegedly occurred Friday.

On Saturday, a victim told police that Pierce had penetrated her during a two-hour after hours massage Friday at Right Now! Chiropractic. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said "that while she was being sexually assaulted she froze and did not know what to do."

The victim added that she was "so terrified that she prayed that she would make it out of there. She was worried that she did not want to make him mad."

WATCH: Weber County Sheriff's Office puts together street crimes unit

Believing she was being recorded during the assault, the victim looked around and found what appeared to be a camera next to a light fixture on the ceiling.

When contacted by police, Pierce admitted to penetrating the woman, but claimed "she wanted it" before requesting an attorney.

Along with the most recent woman's account, the official added that he received a similar call on Pierce in May regarding an incident that had occurred in 2020. The official said the "modus operandi was very similar," and that Pierce had asked the woman to come in for an after hours massage and had locked the door.