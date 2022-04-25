Watch
Kaysville officer slams into wrong-way driver

Posted at 2:30 PM, Apr 25, 2022
KAYSVILLE, Utah — New video shared by the Kaysville Police Department shows an officer using their vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Friday, April 15 when the Utah Highway Patrol was notified of a driver heading the wrong way out of the Salt Lake area.

While a trooper originally missed, new video shows the Kaysville police officer line up the car as it comes from the other direction, and then hitting nearly head-on.

Neither the trooper or the person in the car was injured, but the 36-year-old driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

